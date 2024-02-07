Elections 2024: Citizens All Set To Exercise Their Right To Vote
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 07, 2024 | 03:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) In a jubilant display of civic engagement for promotion of democratic norms, the energetic voters of all age groups are all set to visit polling stations to exercise their right to vote on February 8 (Thursday).
The voters who were going to cast votes for the first time looked more energetic as they eagerly waited for the moment to impart their role as participants in the democratic process.
The young citizens are also promising to bring elderly members of their families to polling stations with their civic duty, said citizens namely Rashid Qureshi, Malik Liaqat and some other citizens while talking to APP.
Citizen Rashid Qureshi informed his two sons Saad and Zaid were very happy to cast their votes for the first time.
“But it's not just the youth who are making their mark on this momentous occasion. Women voters, too, are seizing the opportunity to exercise their right to vote, with many going the extra mile by donning new dresses in celebration of the polling day festivity”, said Mrs Amjid Jandran.
Political parties are ready to set up camps, not only to guide voters but also to foster a sense of community and inclusion.
Organizers of many camps are also enthusiastic to serve food and tea to people.
In the Multan division, a total of 8,097,260 voters will exercise their right to vote for different political parties and independent candidates. There are 16 national assembly and 32 provincial assembly seats in the Multan division.
At national assembly seats, 240 candidates are contesting elections. However, at 32 provincial assembly seats, 642 candidates will face one another. Four District Returning Officers, 48 Returning Officers and 96 Assistant Returning Officers will also perform duties.
The election material has been distributed from central election commission office temporarily set up at Multan Public school. As many as 5538 polling stations have been introduced across the division. Overall, 57539 officers from various departments would perform duties at the polling stations.
Regarding security arrangements, 22444 law enforcers including officers from the police department will provide security cover across the division.
Recent Stories
PSL online ticket booking website recovered
Jordan reached the final of Asian Cup after the historic win against South Korea
Pakistan fully committed to foster inclusive democratic process: FO
Blast claims 25 lives, leaves over 40 others injured in Pishin
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 February 2024
El Nino brings hunger, drought fears to Madagascar
People to vote for PPP on basis of development works: PPP candidates
MQM-P vows to sweep in Karachi
Chile wildfire death toll rises to 131
Foden hat-trick hauls Man City within two points of Premier League lead
Awareness session held on heart health
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Foolproof security measures on elections in Sargodha2 minutes ago
-
Kohat district administration declares public holiday on Feb 7th, 8th2 minutes ago
-
Election Control Room setup in Sukkur2 minutes ago
-
12 arrested, weapons recovered12 minutes ago
-
SSP Operations visits district control room to review election arrangements12 minutes ago
-
President strongly condemns blasts in Qila Saifullah, Pishin12 minutes ago
-
PID makes elaborate arrangements for coverage of polling, elections results12 minutes ago
-
Commonwealth delegation receives briefing on election preparations in Hyderabad22 minutes ago
-
Kashmir Solidarity Day: A Beacon of Hope for oppressed Kashmiris22 minutes ago
-
Distribution and delivery of election material continues in Hazara division22 minutes ago
-
Police conduct flag march in connection with election security22 minutes ago
-
Bannu police repulse terrorists’ attack on Miryan police station22 minutes ago