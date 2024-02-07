Elections 2024: Citizens all set to exercise their right to vote

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) In a jubilant display of civic engagement for promotion of democratic norms, the energetic voters of all age groups are all set to visit polling stations to exercise their right to vote on February 8 (Thursday).

The voters who were going to cast votes for the first time looked more energetic as they eagerly waited for the moment to impart their role as participants in the democratic process.

The young citizens are also promising to bring elderly members of their families to polling stations with their civic duty, said citizens namely Rashid Qureshi, Malik Liaqat and some other citizens while talking to APP.

Citizen Rashid Qureshi informed his two sons Saad and Zaid were very happy to cast their votes for the first time.

“But it's not just the youth who are making their mark on this momentous occasion. Women voters, too, are seizing the opportunity to exercise their right to vote, with many going the extra mile by donning new dresses in celebration of the polling day festivity”, said Mrs Amjid Jandran.

Political parties are ready to set up camps, not only to guide voters but also to foster a sense of community and inclusion.

Organizers of many camps are also enthusiastic to serve food and tea to people.

In the Multan division, a total of 8,097,260 voters will exercise their right to vote for different political parties and independent candidates. There are 16 national assembly and 32 provincial assembly seats in the Multan division.

At national assembly seats, 240 candidates are contesting elections. However, at 32 provincial assembly seats, 642 candidates will face one another. Four District Returning Officers, 48 Returning Officers and 96 Assistant Returning Officers will also perform duties.

The election material has been distributed from central election commission office temporarily set up at Multan Public school. As many as 5538 polling stations have been introduced across the division. Overall, 57539 officers from various departments would perform duties at the polling stations.

Regarding security arrangements, 22444 law enforcers including officers from the police department will provide security cover across the division.