Elections 2024: Over 7,000 law enforcers deputed to maintain security in Muzaffargarh, Kot Addu

Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2024 | 11:40 AM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Police evolved foolproof security arrangements in Muzaffargarh and Kot Addu as over 7000 law enforcers would perform duties at different Constituencies.
According to police sources, the security arrangements have been made in zones, sectors and sub-sectors. In each zone, the DSPs have been deputed at seven zones to monitor the security situation.
SHOs will inspect security at 24 sector-level layers and similarly, other officers including Assistant Sub Inspectors will be alert at 73 sub-sectors. For smooth conduct of polling in the district, a total of 1767 polling stations have been established.
The officials informed that 204 polling stations were highly sensitive.
Closed-circuit tv cameras have been installed around the sensitive polling stations.
The police will ensure the implementation of the elections’ code of conduct. Law enforcers from the Pakistan Army and Ranger will also perform duties. Pickets at exit and entry points of the cities have also been set up.
A quick response force will also be operational to deal with emergencies. The district police have also established a central control room, said police officials.
In case of any emergency, the citizens are instructed to call emergency number 15 or 0669200330.
