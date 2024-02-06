Open Menu

Elections-2024: PLF Takes Out Rally To Get Maximum Support For Yusuf Raza Gilani

Faizan Hashmi Published February 06, 2024 | 07:58 PM

Elections-2024: PLF takes out rally to get maximum support for Yusuf Raza Gilani

People's Lawyer Forum (PLF) here on Tuesday took out rally to get maximum support for PPP candidate for NA 148 Syed Yusuf Gilani

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) People's Lawyer Forum (PLF) here on Tuesday took out rally to get maximum support for PPP candidate for NA 148 Syed Yusuf Gilani .

The rally led by PLF South Punjab President Shiekh Ghias ul Haq, General Secretary District Bar Syed Arif Hassan Shah and scores of other lawyers.

They distributed pamphlets and other campaigning material among masses.

The lawyers observed that PPP, once again, emerged as popular party of south Punjab.

Related Topics

Punjab Lawyers Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited NA-148

Recent Stories

MS chairs meeting regarding general election arran ..

MS chairs meeting regarding general election arrangements

3 minutes ago
 DMOs continue actions over code of conduct violati ..

DMOs continue actions over code of conduct violations

3 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister inaugurates solarization ..

Caretaker Chief Minister inaugurates solarization of educational institutions, h ..

3 minutes ago
 SU to conduct annual examination of Associate Dipl ..

SU to conduct annual examination of Associate Diploma from Feb 15

3 minutes ago
 FMCG distributors informs governor about concerns ..

FMCG distributors informs governor about concerns relating to POS

3 minutes ago
 Mushaal highlights India's role for regional insta ..

Mushaal highlights India's role for regional instability

3 minutes ago
SMEDA, PSIC introduce Pak SMEs in 'Showcase Irelan ..

SMEDA, PSIC introduce Pak SMEs in 'Showcase Ireland-2024'

54 minutes ago
 Mohsin Naqvi visits Kartarpur Corridor

Mohsin Naqvi visits Kartarpur Corridor

1 hour ago
 Flag march hold in Nawabshah for general election

Flag march hold in Nawabshah for general election

1 hour ago
 Harry jets in as King Charles's cancer 'caught ear ..

Harry jets in as King Charles's cancer 'caught early'

1 hour ago
 LESCO detects electricity pilferers in Shalimar Di ..

LESCO detects electricity pilferers in Shalimar Division

1 hour ago
 927,972 registered voters in district Abbottabad s ..

927,972 registered voters in district Abbottabad set to exercise democratic righ ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan