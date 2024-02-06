Elections-2024: PLF takes out rally to get maximum support for Yusuf Raza Gilani

People's Lawyer Forum (PLF) here on Tuesday took out rally to get maximum support for PPP candidate for NA 148 Syed Yusuf Gilani

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) People's Lawyer Forum (PLF) here on Tuesday took out rally to get maximum support for PPP candidate for NA 148 Syed Yusuf Gilani .

The rally led by PLF South Punjab President Shiekh Ghias ul Haq, General Secretary District Bar Syed Arif Hassan Shah and scores of other lawyers.

They distributed pamphlets and other campaigning material among masses.

The lawyers observed that PPP, once again, emerged as popular party of south Punjab.