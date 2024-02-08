Open Menu

Elections 2024: Polling Process Commences Amid Tight Security Arrangements

Muhammad Irfan Published February 08, 2024 | 08:41 AM

Elections 2024: Polling process commences amid tight security arrangements

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) The polling process for general elections 2024 commenced amid tight security arrangements in Multan division.

Candidates of different political parties and independents installed camps to guide voters outside different polling stations.

In the Multan division, a total of 8,097,260 voters will exercise their right to vote for different political parties and independent candidates.

There are 16 national assembly and 32 provincial assembly seats in Multan division which comprises districts Vehari, Khanewal, Lodhran and Multan.

At national assembly seats, 240 candidates are contesting elections. However, at 32 provincial assembly seats, 642 candidates are facing one another. Four District Returning Officers, 48 Returning Officers, 96 Assistant Returning Officers and 57539 officials were performing duties to ensure the smooth conduct of the polling process.

As many as 5538 polling stations have been introduced across the division. Regarding security arrangements, 22,444 law enforcers including officers from the police department are providing security cover across the division.

