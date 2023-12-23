Elections 2024: Process of filing nomination papers will conclude tomorrow

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Election Commission of Pakistan, on demand of the political parties and to facilitate the candidates, had extended the date for filing of nomination papers for the next general elections till tomorrow.

According to the revised schedule issued by the Commission, scrutiny of the nomination papers will be carried out from Monday till 30th of this month.

Appeals against acceptance or rejection of nomination papers can be filed by 3rd of next month, which will be decided by 10th of January.

The Election Commission will publish the revised list of candidates on 11th January, while candidates can withdraw their papers by 12th of January.

Electoral symbols will be allotted on 13th January, and polling for general elections will take place on 8th February.