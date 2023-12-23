Open Menu

Elections 2024: Process Of Filing Nomination Papers Will Conclude Tomorrow

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 23, 2023 | 01:13 PM

Elections 2024: Process of filing nomination papers will conclude tomorrow

The Election Commission of Pakistan, on demand of the political parties and to facilitate the candidates, had extended the date for filing of nomination papers for the next general elections till tomorrow.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 23rd, 2023) The process of filing of nomination papers for the next general elections will conclude tomorrow.

The Election Commission of Pakistan, on demand of the political parties and to facilitate the candidates, has extended the date for filing of nomination papers for the next general elections till tomorrow.

According to the revised schedule issued by the Commission, scrutiny of the nomination papers will be carried out from Monday till 30th of this month.

Appeals against acceptance or rejection of nomination papers can be filed by 3rd of next month, which will be decided by 10th of January.

The Election Commission will publish the revised list of candidates on 11th January, while candidates can withdraw their papers by 12th of January.

Electoral symbols will be allotted on 13th January, and polling for general elections will take place on 8th February.

Related Topics

Pakistan Election Commission Of Pakistan January February From Nomination Papers

Recent Stories

PTI to challenge ECP’s decision on BAT symbol be ..

PTI to challenge ECP’s decision on BAT symbol before PHC

14 minutes ago
 Noman Ali ruled out of Test series against Austral ..

Noman Ali ruled out of Test series against Australia

22 minutes ago
 Draw for Regular Hajj Scheme to be held on Thursda ..

Draw for Regular Hajj Scheme to be held on Thursday

28 minutes ago
 IHC declares MD CAT 2022 results valid till Nov 20 ..

IHC declares MD CAT 2022 results valid till Nov 2024

33 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 December 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 December 2023

4 hours ago
AJK-based Christian community starts preparations ..

AJK-based Christian community starts preparations to celebrate Christmas with du ..

13 hours ago
 Hyderabad; Candidates from various parties submitt ..

Hyderabad; Candidates from various parties submitted nomination papers

13 hours ago
 PM attends graduation ceremony of National Securit ..

PM attends graduation ceremony of National Security Course

14 hours ago
 Chief Secretary (CS) Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman dis ..

Chief Secretary (CS) Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman distributes helmets among motorcy ..

14 hours ago
 The Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (Retd) ..

The Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (Retd) Maqbool Baqar reviews law & or ..

14 hours ago
 Stock markets mixed before Christmas break as infl ..

Stock markets mixed before Christmas break as inflation cools

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan