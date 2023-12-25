Elections 2024: Scrutiny of nomination papers starts today  

,

The schedule issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan says appeals against acceptance or rejection of nomination papers can be filed by 3rd of next month, which will be decided by 10th of January.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 25th, 2023) The scrutiny of the nomination papers for forthcoming elections starts today and it will continue till 30th of this month.

The Election Commission will publish the revised list of candidates on 11th January, while candidates can withdraw their papers by 12th of January.

Electoral symbols will be allotted on 13th January, and polling for general elections will take place on 8th February.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan has given more time to foreign observers who want to monitor the general elections.

Now, they can submit their applications from December 31 to January 20.

The process of filing nomination papers concluded on Sunday, and all political parties and independent candidates filed the nomination papers. Several incidents of disturance for the candidates, especially for the PTI were reported from different parts of the country. The leaders who claimed association with the PTI alleged police interference, and they sought courts intervention to submit nomination papers.