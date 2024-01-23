VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) Like other districts in South Punjab, the political scene in Vehari district is also orbiting around influential families, almost lacking space for new entrants into the political arena for Elections 2024.

The grip of hereditary politics, with families such as Daultana, Khichi, Khakwani, Minhis, Bhabha, Syed, Arain, and Jatt still wielding substantial influence. Almost 90% of potentially strong candidates in the ongoing elections hail from these influential families, said local political analysts including Mehr Ejaz Ahmed, Nadeem Mushtaq and Asghar Comrade while talking to APP, on Tuesday.

They revealed the continuum of political power is evident as familiar Names resurface in the electoral arena. Chaudhry Nazir Ahmed Arain, the brother of former MNA Chaudhry Faqir Ahmed Arain, endeavors to reclaim his position in Vehari 1 (NA 156) Burewala. The daughter of Ex MNA Nazir Jutt, Dr Ayesha is also contesting from the same Constituencies. However, her youngster sister Dr. Arifa Nazir Jatt, is also candidate for provincial assembly seat PP 229.

Adding another layer to the dynastic narrative, former MPA Chaudhry Khalid Mehmood Chauhan, son of former MNA Chaudhry Qurban Ali Chauhan also stepped in as an independent candidate.

In NA-157 (Vehari-II), ex MNA Syed Sajid Mehdi Saleem, who is brother, Syed Shahid Mehdi Naseem Shah is contesting on PML N ticket.

However, the nephew of Syed Sajid Mehdi Shah, named Syed Salman Mehdi Shah, is contesting on provincial assembly seat as an independent candidate.

From Daultana family, Mohtarma Tehmina Daultana and her son Mian Irfan Dalutana, on PML N ticket are continuing campaign in NA 158 and PP 230 respectively.

The political spectrum also features independent candidates like Bilal Akbar Ali Bhatti, son of the late former MNA Akbar Ali Bhatti.

Nawab Shahr Yar Khan Khakwani on the PPP ticket is also in political battle on provincial assembly seat. He is close relative of Nawab Ishaaq Khan Khakwani.

The clout of hereditary politics extends to NA-158 (Vehari-III), where Tehmina Daultana from the Dalutana family , Tahir Iqbal Chaudhary and Aftab Khan Khickhi are vieing for electoral success. Mian Saqib Khursheed the son of Mian Khursheed, hailing from Araen family is also a potential candidate in PP 233.

NA-159 (Vehari-IV) witnesses the continuation of family legacy, with former Speaker Punjab Assembly Saeed Ahmad Khan Manhis securing PML N ticket, accompanied by his son Asif Saeed Manhis as a provincial constituency candidate (PP 235).

The Khachi family is also prominently featured, with former MNA Dilawar Khan Khachi's son Aurangzeb Khichi is also in political field for Elections 2024. Jahanzeb Khan Khichi, a former provincial minister, also appearing as an independent candidate in PP 236.

Maintaining the tradition of hereditary politics, Mian Khaliq Nawaz, brother of former MPA Mian Majid Nawaz Arain, in the same provincial constituency (PP 236) is also a potential candidate.

Family and hereditary politics persist as former MNA Irshad Ahmad Khan's son, Mehmood Hayat Tochi Khan (Pathan Community), is also contesting to regain his ancestral seat in NA-159, they concluded.