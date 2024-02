Elections: 4,000 police personnel deployed in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Around 4,000 police personnel and 3,000 volunteers have been deployed in Bahawalpur district in and around polling stations and at important installations to maintain law and order on the occasion of holding of general elections in 2024.

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Syed Muhammad Abbas has approved a security plan for Bahawalpur district to maintain peace and order on the occasion of holding of general elections being held on 8th February 2024.

“Deployment of 4,000 police personnel and 3,000 volunteers was approved through the security plan who would be performing their duties at polling stations besides continuing patrolling on roads,” he said.

All Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs) and Station House Officers (SHOs) have been assigned tasks to maintain law and order within their jurisdiction besides vising polling stations to ensure security there, he added.

The police personnel who were deployed to maintain security on the occasion of holding of general elections 2024 belonged to the District Police, Dolphin Squad, Mahafiz Squad, Elite Force and Traffic Police.

The police spokesman narrated that 4,000 police personnel and 3,000 volunteers had been deployed at 1601 polling stations, of them 79 came under the category “A”, 370 under category “B” and 1,152 under category “C” across Bahawalpur district.

Meanwhile, lady police personnel have also been deployed at polling stations besides installations of walk-through gates there. “No one will be allowed to bring weapons and mobile phone sets into the polling stations, the police spokesman said.

The police personnel deployed for security duty to maintain law and order on 8th February 2024 have also been equipped with modern technology devices. They will provided with a meal by the police department at their duty place, DPO Bahawalpur said.

A control room has been set up at DPO Bahawalpur Office in this regard.