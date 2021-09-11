UrduPoint.com

Elections Campaign In By Polls In Mirpur-III (LA-3), Charhoi LA-12 Kotli- 5 Starts

Muhammad Irfan 30 minutes ago Sat 11th September 2021 | 08:18 PM

Scores of candidates from various political parties besides independents launched by-elections campaign to be held on October 10 at Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly seats for Mirpur-III, LA-3 and Charhoi LA-12 Kotli- 5

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) : Scores of candidates from various political parties besides independents launched by-elections campaign to be held on October 10 at Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly seats for Mirpur-III, LA-3 and Charhoi LA-12 Kotli- 5.

The seat of LA-III Mirpur 3 has fallen vacant due to Barrister Sultan Mehamood Choudhry's election as President of Azad Jammu Kashmir. While LA 12 Kotli 5 fallen vacant due to the resignation of Chaudhry Muhammad Yasin from one out of two seats he had won in July 25, 2021 AJK elections.

Various impending contestant parties most particularly the AJK's sitting ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Pakistan Peoples Party (AJK Unit) and Jamaat-e-Islami AJK have yet to announce their respective candidates.

AJK Election Commission has so far announced the schedule of the by-elections for both the Constituencies.

Several independent candidates are also expected to move to contest the polls.

According to the schedule, the nomination papers will be filed till September 13 up to 4.00 pm while scrutiny of the nomination papers will be held on September 14 from 8 am to 2 pm and the list of the valid candidates will be published the same day.

Appeals against the acceptance or rejection of nomination papers can be filed before the election commission on September 18 before 2 pm.

Election Commission will hear the appeals on 20th September from 9 am to 4 pm while the decisions will be announced on September 22. The candidates can withdraw their nomination papers on September 23 before 2 pm .

Symbol will be allotted to the candidates on September 24 and final lists of the candidates will be published the same day.

