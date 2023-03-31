UrduPoint.com

Elections Delay Case: CJP Bandial Reconstitutes Three-member Bench

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 31, 2023 | 01:26 PM

Elections delay case: CJP Bandial reconstitutes three-member bench

Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Muneeb Akhtar have also been included in the bench for hearing of the case.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 31st, 2023) Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial on Friday reconstituted a three-member bench for hearing of the election delay case.

Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Muneeb Akhtar are also part of the bench.

The development took place after Justice Mandokhail recused himself from hearing of the case.

Earlier, the Supreme Court of Pakistan four-member bench formed to hear the case of delay in elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa dissolved again.

The bench dissolved after Justice Jamal Mandokhail refused to hear the case for personal reasons.

"I feel myself misfit with the bench," remarked Justice Mandokhail as the judges sat in the court and started hearing of the case.

Justice Mandokhail said that he was member of the bench but he was not consulted for the judgment.

He asked AGP Mansoor Usman Awan to read out the dissenting note.

At this, the AGP read out the note and as he concluded it Justice Mandokhail wanted to say something but CJP stopped him.

Earlier, the Registrar office issued a circular against the judgment of Justice Qazid Faez Isa and Justice Aminuddin about the suo motu power of the Supreme Court.

The circular said that the decision of the two-judge bench would not affect the judgment of the five-member bench.

The top court has been seized with the hearing of the petitions filed by PTI and others against delay in Punjab and KPK elections.

