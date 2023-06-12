Elections expected to be held in October or November: Sanaullah

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Interior Minister says the elections will not be delayed and the assemblies will complete their constitutional tenure.

FAISALABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 12th, 2023) Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan on Monday said that general elections were expected to be held in October and November this year.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the head of PDM and JUI-F chief, indicated towards early elections in the country, saying that his party’s central shura asked for preparations for the upcoming elections.

Notably, Maulana Fazlur Rehman announced the scheduling of intra-party elections on the first day of Moharram and expressed intentions to expand party membership nationwide.

He also highlighted the erosion of Pakistan's Islamic identity on the global stage, resulting in its transition to a secular state.

Expressing deep concern, Maulana Fazlur Rehman vehemently condemned the distressing events that unfolded on May 9 and called for swift and stringent action against those responsible for the incidents.

Taking aim at the chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, Maulana Fazlur Rehman accused him of forging an alliance with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, attributing it to the long-standing Kashmir dispute. Furthermore, he held the PTI government accountable for inflicting damage upon the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project and inflicting harm on the national economy.

During a press conference held in Peshawar, Maulana Fazlur Rehman emphasized the urgent need for a foreign policy that would elevate Pakistan's standing among the community of nations and safeguard its interests.

Expressing his dismay, Maulana Fazlur Rehman highlighted the irony of friendly countries withholding financial assistance from Pakistan, while those accused of corruption were readily receiving loans. These circumstances, he argued, worsened Pakistan's already critical economic crisis.

Acknowledging the budget presented by the coalition government as balanced, Maulana Fazlur Rehman urged the authorities to take concrete steps to alleviate the burden on the general public and provide relief.

With Maulana Fazlur Rehman's call to action and his emphasis on the importance of upcoming general elections, Pakistan's political landscape braces for heightened activity and intense preparations to address the challenges the country faces in preserving its Islamic identity and achieving prosperity.