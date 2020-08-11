Elections for Child Rights Movement in KP completed

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :The elections of Child Rights Movement (CRM) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Shift of Secretariat is completed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with a mission to create an enabling environment for children through collective advocacy on child rights issues.

According to a press release issued here on Tuesday, the previous secretariat of the Child Rights Movement (CRM), the Hawa lur, successfully completed their tenure and called for nominations for the shift of secretariat for the coming two years, in result of the election Blue Veins a leading civil society organization got elected unopposed.

Imran Takkar a renowned child rights activists said that "The election process and shift of secretariat reflects the democratic values with the alliance.

CRM has the potential to change the lives of all children in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by making sure that their rights are respected and protected in our laws, policies and services.

Ms. Shawana Shah the former Coordinator of the Child Rights Movement (CRM) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Said "No NGO can alone solve the issues of violence, abuse, neglect and exploitation of children.

Hence there is a need for joint and collective efforts on part of the civil society. This movement cannot be created without the active participation of all civil society actors coming together on a single platform, we anticipate the new secretariat will continue to be inclusive and ensure meaningful youth engagement to bring the desired change"Ms. Sana Ahmad the new coordinator of the CRM said "The Secretariat comes with responsibility, Blue Veins will make every possible effort to ensure that the rights of children are upheld and supported so that they may reach their full potential. We plan to focus on child protection, education for sustainable development, youth empowerment and championing the rights of young people to grow up in a healthy environment"The members resolved that "It is the duty of each state to support the right of the children and civil society been highlighting some of the exemplary policy solutions from around the world helping to make this happen. National and provincial governments must uphold the best interests of the child as a Primary consideration. The Convention on the Rights of the Child demands no less.