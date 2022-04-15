Elections for KMU Syndicate held

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2022 ) :The elections of Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar Syndicate for different categories of Professors, Associate Professors, Assistant Professors and Directors were held at KMU Multi-Purpose Hall and KMU-Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) Kohat on Friday.

These elections were held in accordance with the prevailing rules and regulations of the University to fill the vacant seats reserved for Professor, Associate Professor, Assistant Professor, and Directors in the Syndicate.

Prof. Dr. Lal Mohammad Khattak, Pro Vice Chancellor KMU was the Chairman Election Committee while he was accompanied by other members including Dean of Allied Health Sciences Prof. Dr. Haider Darain, Additional Director of Academics Mohammad islam and Deputy Director of academics Fawad Ahmad.

Prof. Dr. Akhtar Shireen of KIMS Kohat was elected unopposed for the seat of Professor as no one had submitted nomination papers against him. Dr. Khalid Iqbal, Dr. Syed Hamid Habib, Dr. Sohail Aziz Paracha, Dr. Taj Ali were the contestants for Associate Professor, Dr. Saad Liaqat, Dr. Mujeeb-ur-Rehman, Dr. Abdul Jalil Khan and Dr. Muhammad Umar Khan contested election against the seat of Assistant Professor whereas Dr. Inayat Shah and Dr. Braikhna Jamil were in the election run for the Director slot.

According to the results, Dr. Khalid Iqbal and Dr. Saad Liaqat of IBMS got elected against the seats of Associate and Assistant Professor respectively, whereas on the seat of Director Dr. Braikhna Jamil, Director of IHPE&R became a member of the Syndicate.

Meanwhile, the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq while congratulating the newly elected Syndicate members expressed hope that they would play a positive role in this important forum of the University.

He said KMU is in process of horizontal and vertical growth and marching at a great speed towards achieving its vision of "KMU will be the global leader in health sciences academics and research for efficient and compassionate healthcare". These elected representatives of the faculty members are expected to play a pivotal role in achieving this goal, he added.

Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq also congratulated those who could not win but who not only showed the courage to nominate themselves but also openly acknowledged the defeat and congratulated the winners by showing sportsmanship. He also commended the Pro Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Lal Mohammad, his team including the Academic Section and the Registrar's Office for their impartial and leading role in organizing this healthy activity.