Elections for PkSF Peshawar Campus office bearers on March 22

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Elections for the office bearers of Pakhtun Students Federation (PkSF), student wing of ANP for Peshawar Campus would be held on 22nd March, said a press release issued here on Friday.

The decision was taken in a meeting held here at Bacha Markaz with Provincial Advisor for Students' Affairs, Taimur Baz Khan in the chair.

Beside, provincial chairman PkSF Organizing & Election Committee, Jamshid Wazir, chairman Peshawar Campus Organizing Committee, Malik Ihtesham-ul-Haq, General Secretary Musa Khan and Presidents & General Secretaries of Peshawar University, Agriculture University and Engineering University attended the meeting.