Elections For PkSF Peshawar Campus Office Bearers On March 22

Muhammad Irfan 22 seconds ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 10:04 PM

Elections for PkSF Peshawar Campus office bearers on March 22

Elections for the office bearers of Pakhtun Students Federation (PkSF), student wing of ANP for Peshawar Campus would be held on 22nd March, said a press release issued here on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Elections for the office bearers of Pakhtun Students Federation (PkSF), student wing of ANP for Peshawar Campus would be held on 22nd March, said a press release issued here on Friday.

The decision was taken in a meeting held here at Bacha Markaz with Provincial Advisor for Students' Affairs, Taimur Baz Khan in the chair.

Beside, provincial chairman PkSF Organizing & Election Committee, Jamshid Wazir, chairman Peshawar Campus Organizing Committee, Malik Ihtesham-ul-Haq, General Secretary Musa Khan and Presidents & General Secretaries of Peshawar University, Agriculture University and Engineering University attended the meeting.

