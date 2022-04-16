UrduPoint.com

Elections For Punjab Chief Minister Today

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 16, 2022 | 11:20 AM

Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari will chair the meeting of the assembly session to conduct the electrical process.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 16, 2022) Voting for election of the new Punjab Chief Minister will be held in the Punjab Assembly in Lahore today at 11.30 in the morning.

Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari will chair the Assembly session to conduct the electoral process.

Hamza Shahbaz is a candidate of PML (N) and allied parties while Chaudhry Parvez Elahi is candidate of PTI and PML (Q).

Meanwhile, all necessary administrative and security arrangements have been finalized to hold a smooth electoral process for the new Punjab Chief Minister.

To avoid any untoward incident, Section 144 has been imposed in area up to 500 meters around Punjab Assembly building, under which workers of no political party will be allowed to gather within this range.

Strict action will be taken on blocking The Mall or any other road around Punjab Assembly building.

