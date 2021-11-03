Elections for School Councils held in Bahawalpur

For the formation of School Councils in South Punjab, elections for President, Vice President and General Secretary were held in all government schools of District Bahawalpur under the chairmanship of Election District Education Authority Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :For the formation of school Councils in South Punjab, elections for President, Vice President and General Secretary were held in all government schools of District Bahawalpur under the chairmanship of Election District education Authority Bahawalpur.

The main objective of these councils is to promote leadership skills in students and polish life skills such as management, communication, trust.

Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia visited Memorial Higher Secondary School, Satellite Town and Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Bahawalpur and reviewed the election process of the Schools Councils.

He asked the students about the election and appreciated the efforts of the South Punjab School Education Department.

CEO Education Zahoor Ahmed Chauhan briefed about the elections.

He told that 98084 student voters in 478 schools across the district cast their votes. As many as 2644 students were contesting for the posts of President, Vice President and General Secretary.

He said that "We have to revive the co-curricular activities in public schools by motivating the students through this election process."He told that the eligibility of candidates was based on previous results and at least 80 per cent attendance. These candidates will perform their duties for one year.