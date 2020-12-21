Elections for the next two years of Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi were held on Sunday under the supervision of Chief Election Commissioner, Commissioner Karachi in which a contest was held between Ahmad Shah Ijaz Farooqi, Democratic Arts Forum and Arts Forum pane

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020) Elections for the next two years of Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi were held on Sunday under the supervision of Chief Election Commissioner, Commissioner Karachi in which a contest was held between Ahmad Shah Ijaz Farooqi, Democratic Arts Forum and Arts Forum panel. Polling started at 10.15 am. The first vote was cast by renowned surgeon Dr. Sher Shah Syed. It continued uninterrupted till 8 pm due to deaths of more than 200 members of the Arts Council and some diseases.

Could not cast a vote, but more than 51% of members exercised their right to vote. All the arrangements for the SOP were made by the Arts Council. The supporters of the three panels continued the convention throughout the day. Slogans were also chanted from time to time, but Ahmad Shah Ijaz Farooqi, the head of the panel, refused to do so.

The workers remained silent. At the Arts Council, as in previous years, the festival continued throughout the day, with a series of meetings and gossip before and after the vote, which continued after voting ended.

Provincial Ministers, Nisar Khorro, Saeed Ghani, Shehla Raza Waqar Mehdi, PPP Leader Sardar Nazakat Ali, MNA Kishore Zehra, Leading Business Leader S, M Munir, Manzar Alam, Shamim Farpo and other well known artists, writers and poets. Including a large number of members voted. Some members came to cast their votes in wheelchairs, including former bureaucrat Lala Fazlur Rehman, poetess Shahnaz Qureshi, former deputy speaker Abdul Bari Jilani and others. The Election Commissioner was accompanied by a large contingent of Deputy Commissioner South Police.