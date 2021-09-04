(@fidahassanain)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 4th, 2021) Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has turned down plea of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) seeking deployment of Pakistan Army during upcoming elections of Cantonment Boards.

Election Commission has held that security arrangement have been finalized and Army is not required in presence of Police, Rangers and FC.

PTI chief organizer Senator Saifullah Khan Niazi had earlier written a letter to the Election Commission, pleading that sub-organizations from across the country were updating with the details of the ongoing election campaign for the Cantonment board elections. He had said that previous experience had shown that elections held without assigning security to the military are subject to suspicion.

He had submitted that the absence of electronic voting machines paved the way for rigging, adding that local political players could resort to rigging in elections ranging from fake votes to tempering with results. Our well-thought-out view is that the military should be assisted in holding free and fair elections.

The chief organizer of PTI had also said that in order to maintain law and order, army personnel should be deployed inside and outside the polling stations. He had pleaded that keeping elections free from rigging and violence was even more necessary and important amid the prevailing situation.