Elections in IIOJK – a facade of democracy behind a mask of military might

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) The upcoming so-called elections in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir are nothing but a facade, aimed at projecting a false sense of normalcy in the territory.

According to a report with around one million occupation troops present and a ban on Hurriyat organizations, whose leadership, including All Parties Hurriyat Conference Chairman Masarrat Aalam Butt and other top leaders, are in New Delhi’s Tihar jail, and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq is under house detention, it is questionable how these elections can be considered a true representation of people’s aspirations and a manifestation of genuine democracy.

India’s sole intention is to to give legitimacy to its August 2019 illegal actions and fortify its illegal occupation by holding election dramas, misleading the world about the territory’s real situation.

The report maintains that election candidates fail to reflect the true desires of the Kashmiri people, instead furthering Indian agendas.

In contrast, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference embodies the aspirations of the Kashmiri people, leading the effort to resolve the Kashmir dispute in line with UN resolutions. Detaining APHC leaders will not sever the Kashmiri people’s commitment to their representation.

Kashmiris remain resolute in advancing their freedom struggle, seeking a UN-sanctioned plebiscite, not election dramas.