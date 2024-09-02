Elections In IIOJK – A Facade Of Democracy Behind A Mask Of Military Might
Umer Jamshaid Published September 02, 2024 | 11:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) The upcoming so-called elections in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir are nothing but a facade, aimed at projecting a false sense of normalcy in the territory.
According to a report with around one million occupation troops present and a ban on Hurriyat organizations, whose leadership, including All Parties Hurriyat Conference Chairman Masarrat Aalam Butt and other top leaders, are in New Delhi’s Tihar jail, and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq is under house detention, it is questionable how these elections can be considered a true representation of people’s aspirations and a manifestation of genuine democracy.
India’s sole intention is to to give legitimacy to its August 2019 illegal actions and fortify its illegal occupation by holding election dramas, misleading the world about the territory’s real situation.
The report maintains that election candidates fail to reflect the true desires of the Kashmiri people, instead furthering Indian agendas.
In contrast, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference embodies the aspirations of the Kashmiri people, leading the effort to resolve the Kashmir dispute in line with UN resolutions. Detaining APHC leaders will not sever the Kashmiri people’s commitment to their representation.
Kashmiris remain resolute in advancing their freedom struggle, seeking a UN-sanctioned plebiscite, not election dramas.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2024
Trinasolar's 'Golden Size' Modules: Transforming Pakistan's Solar Energy Landsca ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2024
Chaudhry Salik Hussain's special measures to end the difficulties of pilgrims ar ..
Arshad Nadeem Picks realme as His First-ever Smartphone Brand Partnership - A Re ..
Petrol price cut down by Rs1.86 per litre in Pakistan
Whether UK’s driving license acceptable in Pakistan? Check complete details he ..
Dr. Kaiser Bengali resigns over govt’s failure to cut expenditures
Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and postings of judges
Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna moved further away from Karachi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rescue 1122 DI Khan tackles 715 emergencies in August3 minutes ago
-
Rising stray dog menace alarms capital’s residents43 minutes ago
-
3 gangs busted, 8 robbers arrested11 hours ago
-
Robbers kill man on resistance11 hours ago
-
DC Okara vows to empower farmers with Kisan card initiative12 hours ago
-
First-year student crushed to death by landslide at Tarbela dam12 hours ago
-
Kotri barrage in medium flood12 hours ago
-
Punjab launches rural cleaning drive, 'Suthra Punjab' program to tackle garbage, sewage issues12 hours ago
-
Focal person claims rainwater cleared in record time12 hours ago
-
Focal person Rain emergency Abdul Jabbar Khan appreciates Civic agencies for dewatering rain water13 hours ago
-
DPO Rahim Yar Khan vows to crack down on crime13 hours ago
-
Governor Kundi attends Oxford Alumni Community Pakistan event, expresses support for national dialog ..13 hours ago