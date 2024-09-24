Open Menu

Elections In IIOJK Attempt To Mislead Int'l Opinion On Kashmir: Altaf Wani

Umer Jamshaid Published September 24, 2024 | 07:30 PM

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) Chairman Kashmir Institute of International Relations (KIIR) Altaf Hussain Wani has said that the Indian government’s orchestration of assembly elections in the held territory of Jammu and Kashmir appears to be an attempt to mislead international opinion and propagate a false narrative of normalcy in a region that has been marred by conflict and human rights violations.

Wani expressed these views in a joint communique addressed to foreign diplomats, who have been invited by Indian government to visit Kashmir to witness the ongoing election process, a news release here received said.

The KIIR chief, while referring to the developments taking place in the region, said that the grim situation in the troubled region was not merely a local issue but a matter of international significance.

Sharing his concerns with foreign diplomats regarding the ongoing assembly elections being held in the disputed territory, he said, the elections was an attempt to mislead international community.

Referring to various UNSC resolutions the highest body had adopted on Kashmir since 1947, Wani said that these resolutions clearly affirm that the final disposition of Jammu and Kashmir must be determined in accordance with the will of the people, expressed through a free and impartial plebiscite conducted under the UN auspices.

While terming the foreign diplomats visit to the held territory as an opportunity to assess the ground situation, Wani, however, cautioned that their presence could be utilized by India as a tool to project an image of legitimacy and normalcy, rather than reflecting the genuine concerns of the Kashmiri people.

"It is crucial to recognize that the Indian government may restrict the visiting diplomats access to local populations and victims of human rights", the letter further said.

Wani in his letter renewed call for the United Nations fact-finding mission to be sent in Kashmir. He also urged the foreign envoys to impress upon the Indian government to permit international human rights organizations to monitor the ongoing human rights violations in the region.

He also sought the foreign diplomats' role in early release of all political leaders, activists and human rights defenders .

Highlighting the foreign envoys' pivotal in shaping international discourse on these critical issue, he hoped that their visit would bring attention to the need for a genuine dialogue that prioritizes the voices and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

