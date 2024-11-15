Elections in IIOJK not substitute of Kashmiris birth right of self- determination: JKCHR Chief

- Home
Umer Jamshaid Published November 15, 2024 | 11:10 AM
MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 15th Nov, 2024) The elections in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) are not a substitute for the right of self-determination of the people of Jammu Kashmir state.
These views were expressed by the United Kingdom-based Jammu Kashmir Council for Human Right (JKCHR), Kashmiris Human Rights Forum, President Dr. Syed Nazir Gilani.
He said that elections in IIOJK did not override the UN Resolutions on Kashmir.
Dr. Syed Nazir Gilani, President Jammu Kashmir Council for Human Rights (JKCHR), which has a special Consultative Status at the United Nations had arrived to visit Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), said in a press release issued here.
The press release said "Gillani's visit assumes significance as the NGO completes 40 years of its establishment, 32 years of working with the United Nations, and 23 years of its Special Consultative Status with the United Nations.
The NGO works on the jurisprudence of the UN Template on Kashmir and has been lodging continuous and robust challenges to the Indian actions of 5 August 2019, the decision of the Supreme Court of India, and argues that the elections in IIOJK a local requirement and are not a substitute for the right of self-determination. These elections do not override the UN Resolutions on Kashmir. "
Dr. Gilani is scheduled to meet the diplomats based in Islamabad and will engage with officials of governments of Pakistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir in regard to their obligations under UN Resolutions.
He would also meet with opposition leaders and members of civil society in Pakistan and AJK.
It is worth mentioning that JKCHR has been working on the independence of the judiciary in Pakistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir so Dr. Gilani will be interacting with the judiciary and Lawyers in Islamabad and Muzaffarabad.
