Elections in IIOJK stands not substitute of Kashmiris birth right of self determination: JKCHR UK Chief

MIRPUR ( AJK) :, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 14th Nov, 2024) Elections in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir state are not a substitute for right of self determination of the people of Jammu Kashmir state.

These views were expressed by the United Kingdom -based Jammu Kashmir Council for Human Right (JKCHR), Kashmiris Human Rights Forum, President Dr Syed Nazir Gilani who said in a statement, released to the media here on Thursday, that the elections in IIOJK do not override the UN Resolutions on Kashmir.

Dr Syed Nazir Gilani President Jammu Kashmir Council for Human Right (JKCHR), which has a special Consultative Status with at United Nations had reached Islamabad late Wednesday on visit to Pakistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir, says the press release.

The PR continued as saying "Gillani's visit assumes significance as the NGO completes 40 years of its establishment, 32 years of working with the United Nations and 23 years of its Special Consultative Status with UN.

The NGO works on the jurisprudence of UN Template on Kashmir and has been lodging continuous and

robust challenges to the Indian actions of 5th August 2019, decision of the Supreme Court of India, and argues that the Elections in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir state as local requirement and are not a substitute for right of self determination.

Dr Gilani is scheduled to meet the diplomats based in Islamabad will engage with officials of Governments of Pakistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir in regard to their obligations under UN Resolutions.

He would also be meeting with leaders of the opposition and members of civil society in Pakistan and Azad Kashmir.

It is worth mentioning that JKCHR has been working on the independence of judiciary in Pakistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir, so Dr Gilani will be interacting with judiciary and Lawyers in Islamabad and Muzaffarabad.

He is likely to take up the question of non compliance of High Court decision regarding establishment of a plebiscite framework in Azad Jammu Kashmir with the Chairman AJK Council, the Prime Minister of Pakistan and the Prime Minister of Azad Jammu Kashmir", according to the press release.

"It is pertinent to note that Dr. Syed Nazir Gilani has himself argued the case in this regard from December 1992 to April1999, unfortunately the government of Azad Kashmir remained in continuous contempt of court from April 1999", the press release said adding that Dr.Gilani is likely to engage judiciary on number of constitutional issues in AJK.