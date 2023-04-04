Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Elections In October To Strengthen Democratic System: SAPM

Faizan Hashmi Published April 04, 2023 | 11:08 PM

Elections in October to strengthen democratic system: SAPM

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Attaullah Tarar on Tuesday said that the caretaker government in the centre would organize elections in October this year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Attaullah Tarar on Tuesday said that the caretaker government in the centre would organize elections in October this year.

The caretaker set-up would provide all required facilities to the election commission so that general elections could be held in a transparent manner, he said this while talking to a private news channel.

Under Article 224, he said, the caretaker government was bound to conduct the next elections in October.

To a question about the concept of holding elections piecemeal in the country, he said It was not feasible for the economy of Pakistan to conduct separate elections in four provinces.

There were financial and security requirements for polling stations, he stated.

The SAPM said that the incumbent government was busy completing the process of the census. After compiling the data on population, he said the ECP could make better arrangements for general elections.

To a question about the popularity graph of political parties before going into elections, he said the PML(N) was still popular due to the full support of the voters.

He hoped that people would cast vote for Pakistan Muslim League(Nawaz) in the next general elections.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote October Muslim All Government

Recent Stories

Trump Enters Manhattan Court to Face Charges - Spu ..

Trump Enters Manhattan Court to Face Charges - Sputnik Correspondent

11 minutes ago
 Seven year old child dies in road accident

Seven year old child dies in road accident

8 minutes ago
 NIH confirms one death from Coronavirus in Punjab

NIH confirms one death from Coronavirus in Punjab

8 minutes ago
 More Republicans Support Tougher Gun Laws After Na ..

More Republicans Support Tougher Gun Laws After Nashville Shooting - Poll

8 minutes ago
 White House Says Trump Arraignment Not Biden's Foc ..

White House Says Trump Arraignment Not Biden's Focus for Today

8 minutes ago
 Political dialogue key to resolve all issues: Advi ..

Political dialogue key to resolve all issues: Advisor to Prime Minister on Kashm ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.