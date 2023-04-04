Elections in October to strengthen democratic system: SAPM

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Attaullah Tarar on Tuesday said that the caretaker government in the centre would organize elections in October this year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Attaullah Tarar on Tuesday said that the caretaker government in the centre would organize elections in October this year.

The caretaker set-up would provide all required facilities to the election commission so that general elections could be held in a transparent manner, he said this while talking to a private news channel.

Under Article 224, he said, the caretaker government was bound to conduct the next elections in October.

To a question about the concept of holding elections piecemeal in the country, he said It was not feasible for the economy of Pakistan to conduct separate elections in four provinces.

There were financial and security requirements for polling stations, he stated.

The SAPM said that the incumbent government was busy completing the process of the census. After compiling the data on population, he said the ECP could make better arrangements for general elections.

To a question about the popularity graph of political parties before going into elections, he said the PML(N) was still popular due to the full support of the voters.

He hoped that people would cast vote for Pakistan Muslim League(Nawaz) in the next general elections.