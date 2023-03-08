UrduPoint.com

Elections In Parts Can Aggravate Country's Problems: Kundi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 08, 2023 | 11:36 PM

Elections in parts can aggravate country's problems: Kundi

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi said on Wednesday that in current circumstances, elections in piecemeal could raise problems of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi said on Wednesday that in current circumstances, elections in piecemeal could raise problems of the country.

Talking to a private news channel, Kundi stated that Pakistan Peoples Party was of the opinion that elections should be held in accordance with the constitution and that no one should be permitted to interfere in the electoral process.

"What is the assurance that provincial governments formed after these elections will not "interfere" in the general elections of NA?" Kundi asked questions on holding provincial elections in KP and Punjab.

Condemning the current political situation, he said that political differences were at its peak due to polarization in the country and he urged political leaders to play a positive role.

