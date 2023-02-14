Elections in phases may bring 'anarchy': Rana Sana Ullah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah Khan said on Monday the elections in the country should be held together, otherwise, in his opinion, conducting them in phases would raise doubts about its credibility.

"Instead of stability in the country, there is a risk of anarchy (if elections are held in phases)," he added.

Talking to a private news channel, the interior minister said the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) had started preparing for elections.

For that reason, Party's Vice President Maryam Nawaz had traveled to Bahawalpur and Multan Divisions in Punjab and Hazara Division in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he added.

On February 19, she would re-start the campaign in the remaining divisions of Punjab, he added.