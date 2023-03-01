UrduPoint.com

Elections In Piecemeal To Cause 'political Chaos': Tariq Fazal

Published March 01, 2023

Elections in piecemeal to cause 'political chaos': Tariq Fazal

ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz's (PML-N) leader Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Wednesday said that conducting elections in piecemeal would cause 'political chaos' in the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that if the elections of KP and Punjab were held in current political circumstances, no one would accept the result of the elections.

"Electoral reforms are necessary before holding elections," he added.

Tariq Fazal further said that if provincial elections were held before the national assembly's elections, it is feared that the government formed after provincial elections (KP & Punjab) might influence the general elections.

To a query about elections preparation, he said that PML-N was the largest political party in the country and had a strong political framework in Constituencies.

