UrduPoint.com

‘Elections 'll Be Only When I'll Get Them Hold,’: Says Zardari, Claiming To Boost Forex Reserves To $100b

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 07, 2023 | 11:53 AM

‘Elections 'll be only when I'll get them hold,’: says Zardari, claiming to boost forex reserves to $100b

The PPP Co-Chairman, who had previously served jail time in the 1990s and 2000s, reveals that during his incarceration, he extensively studied books on the economy.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 7th, 2023) Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Co-Chairman and former President Asif Ali Zardari said that they could not hold elections within next two months, claiming that the elections would be held when he would get them conducted.

Zardari also expressed his confidence he could significantly increase the country's dwindling foreign exchange reserves. Zardari, who had previously served jail time in the 1990s and 2000s, revealed that during his incarceration, he extensively studied books on the economy.

He claimed that his advice had previously contributed to boosting the forex reserves to $24 billion during the tenure of the PPP government. He was addressing PPP ticket holders at a meeting held in Lahore's Bilawal House on Tuesday night.

Zardari said, "When I assume responsibility for the economy, I will strive to raise the foreign exchange reserves to $100 billion,”.

While discussing the military's budget, Zardari mentioned that it is not as substantial as some believed and emphasized that it became a target for unnecessary propaganda.

He was of the view that politics offered solutions to various challenges, but those who lack an understanding of politics also lack solutions.

Pakistan is currently grappling with a balance of payment crisis, with the economic challenges taking a toll on the nation. The foreign exchange reserves currently stand slightly above $4 billion, which is sufficient for less than a month's worth of imports. Pakistan's attempts to secure external financing through the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) bailout program have been stalled, leaving the country with no alternative but to revive the program in order to avoid a default.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Asif Ali Zardari IMF Exchange Budget Jail Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Billion

Recent Stories

US asks Pakistan for consular access to Khadija Sh ..

US asks Pakistan for consular access to Khadija Shah in Jinnah House Attack Case

6 minutes ago
 Mansha Pasha strongly criticizes Naseeruddin Shah ..

Mansha Pasha strongly criticizes Naseeruddin Shah for claims about Sindhi langua ..

41 minutes ago
 National Tracking Centre monitors movement of Truc ..

National Tracking Centre monitors movement of Trucks and Shipments around the cl ..

41 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 June 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 07 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 07 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed attends Ministry of Education&# ..

Abdullah bin Zayed attends Ministry of Education&#039;s Scholarship Programme gr ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.