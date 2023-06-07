(@Abdulla99267510)

The PPP Co-Chairman, who had previously served jail time in the 1990s and 2000s, reveals that during his incarceration, he extensively studied books on the economy.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 7th, 2023) Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Co-Chairman and former President Asif Ali Zardari said that they could not hold elections within next two months, claiming that the elections would be held when he would get them conducted.

Zardari also expressed his confidence he could significantly increase the country's dwindling foreign exchange reserves. Zardari, who had previously served jail time in the 1990s and 2000s, revealed that during his incarceration, he extensively studied books on the economy.

He claimed that his advice had previously contributed to boosting the forex reserves to $24 billion during the tenure of the PPP government. He was addressing PPP ticket holders at a meeting held in Lahore's Bilawal House on Tuesday night.

Zardari said, "When I assume responsibility for the economy, I will strive to raise the foreign exchange reserves to $100 billion,”.

While discussing the military's budget, Zardari mentioned that it is not as substantial as some believed and emphasized that it became a target for unnecessary propaganda.

He was of the view that politics offered solutions to various challenges, but those who lack an understanding of politics also lack solutions.

Pakistan is currently grappling with a balance of payment crisis, with the economic challenges taking a toll on the nation. The foreign exchange reserves currently stand slightly above $4 billion, which is sufficient for less than a month's worth of imports. Pakistan's attempts to secure external financing through the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) bailout program have been stalled, leaving the country with no alternative but to revive the program in order to avoid a default.