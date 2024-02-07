Open Menu

Election's Material Transportation In Progress: DIG

Faizan Hashmi Published February 07, 2024 | 08:24 PM

Deputy Inspector General Police (DIG) Shaheed Benazirabad Range, Pervez Ahmed Chandio said that the transportation of election material is in progress and would be completed by night under strict police security

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hyderabad on Wednesday said that police contingents have been deployed at all polling stations of the range, saying that a fool-proof security plan is formed to maintain law and order in the range while Emergency Operation Rooms are set up at the Deputy Commissioner's Office and in all three districts of the range those are working round the clock.

DIG said that the Quick Response Reserve Platoon of Police Commandos are ready to combat any untoward situation. DIG retorted that the elections would provide a peaceful environment and strict legal action would be initiated against lawbreakers and anti-social elements.

He said that patrolling is enhanced at the polling stations and exit and entry routes of district Naushehro Feroze. DIG was optimistic that the code of conduct would be implemented in its true spirit while implementation of sec 144 would be ensured.

APP/rzq/mwq

