Elections new reason for internet shutdown in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :Indian authorities, in illegally Indian occupied Jamuu and Kashmir, have snapped the Internet services, in the name of so-called District Development Council elections started in the last week of November, particularly in South Kashmir.

The shutdown of the facility affected the studies and work of students, journalists and businessmen across the occupied territory. After Abrogation of Article 370, the Internet services were suspended, which were partially restored only on August 16, 2020, Kashmir Media Service reported.

A student, Nasir Hamid who is pursuing post graduation in geography from Kashmir University said that he is not able to attend his online classes since last one month.

"Internet is a distant dream for students of south Kashmir. Internet was already shutdown every time a military operation starts here, but for the last one month, we have suffered a lot. I along with other students travel 5 kilometer from my village to access the internet in this bone-chilling cold. Pursuing an education in Kashmir is very much difficult," he added.

Adnan, another student, registered for an online course for class 11th on the online learning platform, Unacademy because he could not afford the fee for offline tuition in Kashmir.