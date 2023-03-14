Elections not acceptable without providing justice to Nawaz Sharif: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Senior Vice President and Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Senior Vice President and Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz said on Tuesday that elections would not be acceptable until and unless party supremo Nawaz Sharif was provided justice

SHEIKHUPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Senior Vice President and Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz said on Tuesday that elections would not be acceptable until and unless party supremo Nawaz Sharif was provided justice.

Addressing the PML-N organisational convention, she said the scale of justice should be balanced first and then elections should be held in the country. She said, after providing justice to Nawaz Sharif, the PML-N would be ready for polls even if those were held tomorrow.

She said the PML-N would not only contest elections but also win it with a thumping majority.

She said that PTI held a rally in Lahore on Monday which was rejected by people, because they did not want to sacrifice their children for a person who hid himself under a charpoy when the police arrived at his residence to arrest him. Maryam regretted that the PTI chairman was using the party workers and women as a human shield.

The PML-N leader said she respected Zille Shah, a PTI worker, who was killed in a road accident some days ago. She said that she heard Zille Shah's father telling a tv channel that when the body of his son was lying in a hospital, Imran Khan called him to Zaman Park residence to offer condolences.

Maryam said that old man was made to wait for over two hours before he could meet the 'king', (Imran Khan). She said Imran Khan insulted not only the father of his martyred party worker but also all political workers.

Referring to former chief justice Saqib Nisar's remarks about her, she said: "I want to tell 'Dam wala baba' that Maryam Nawaz has been brought up by Nawaz Sharif and Kalsoom Nawaz, both gentle persons, and their daughter is also a cultured woman," Maryam said that she did not misbehave but showed people like Saqib Nisar their real face. She said she would continue raising her voice against the oppression and injustice.

She said nations and leaders face difficulties in their life, adding that real leaders face all hard times with bravery but those lacking courage always hide themselves in their houses. She said Nawaz Sharif was a real leader who returned to the country along with his daughter and presented himself for arrest when he was incriminated in false cases. She said, Nawaz Sharif faced all fake cases against him and never avoided courts, and at the end, all and sundry became convinced that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was innocent.

On the other hand, Imran Khan, who was not a leader but a 'Geedar' (jackal), always shunned courts on the pretext of age and his leg injury, she added.

The PML-N Chief Organizer said that Nawaz Sharif presented himself for arrest as he had not committed any thing wrong. But Imran Khan was not ready to court arrest, as he and his wife were thieves.

She said it was divine justice that Rana Sanaullah, who was implicated in a fake case, was now interior minister of the country, but the person (Imran Khan) who had got registered that case against the PML-N leader, was now running away from the police. She said real leaders did not run away from the law, but the thieves and robbers had to do so.

Maryam Nawaz said Imran Khan remains ever ready to lead political rallies but whenever courts call him for appearance, he shows his plaster cast. She said Imran alleges that he was not permitted to hold rallies but there was no restriction on her (Maryam). She said she wanted to tell the PTI chief that she was not given that permission to hold rallies on a plate, she secured it through her political struggle.

Earlier, addressing the convention, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that whenever crises came in the country, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif steered the country out of crises. He said, Nawaz Sharif conducted nuclear tests during his tenure in 1998 and made the country's defence impregnable without succumbing any foreign pressure. Nawaz put the country on road to progress but unfortunately dictatorship was imposed on the country which hampered the progress, he added.

When PML-N came into power in 2013, the country was facing a long hours load-shedding and terrorism, he said and added that Nawaz Sharif led government eliminated the menaces in four years of tenure.

Rana Sanaullah said that Pakistan was passing through a difficult time due to the agreements made by PTI government with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), adding that Nawaz Sharif was the only leader who could steer the country out of crises. He urged the people to repose confidence in the leadership of Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz through their votes in elections as they were the only hope for the country.

Federal Minister Rana Tanvir Hussain, former provincial minister Mian Khalid Mehmood, HajiMuhammad Nawaz and other PML-N local leaders were also present on the occasion.