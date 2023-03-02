Elections not possible under 'stagnant' economic situation: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Uzma Bukhari

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Uzma Bukhari said on Thursday said that holding elections could not be possible under the current 'stagnant' economic situation as the government had no financial resource

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Uzma Bukhari said on Thursday said that holding elections could not be possible under the current 'stagnant' economic situation as the government had no financial resources.

Talking to a private news channel, she said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan was focusing on only one article of the Constitution (which says that elections should be held within 90 days after the dissolution of the assembly) for seeking elections at the cost of ignoring the whole Constitution.

The former government under Imran Khan had brought the country on the verge of default which had left no option for the incumbent government to accept the International Monitory Fund's (IMF) stringent conditions, she added.