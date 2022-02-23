Elections of CMC held at IMCG F-7/4

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Samina Tirmazi and Ghulam Noorani have been elected for the posts of President and Finance Secretary respectively during the elections of College Management Committee (CMC) for the year 2022-24 at Islamabad Model College for Girls (Post Graduate) Margala F-7/4, Islamabad.

Zareef Khan and Ms. Nayab Rizwan were elected as executive members, said a news release issued here Wednesday.

The elections of CMC were held in compliance with letter no. F.1-59/2012 (Academics) FDE.

The purpose for the organization of this Committee is to resolve academic problems and improve the atmosphere of the institutions.

The eligibility criteria, instructions and rules for the elections had already been shared with the parents in a meeting held earlier on February 7, 2022 in the orientation ceremony.

The polling started on February 23 under the patronage of the Principal, Professor Sualeha Jabeen, at 9:00 am in Mass Communication Auditorium and continued till 12 pm.

The College election staff comprised one presiding and two polling officers. The entire electoral process was carried out smoothly, following Covid-19 SOPs. The results were announced at 01 pm.