Elections of DBA Sargodha to be held on January 14

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :Elections of the District Bar Association (DBA) Sargodha will be held on January 14, 2023.

According to Chairman Election Committee Zahoor Ahmad Gondal, a process of nomination papers submission has been completed while the final list of candidates has also been issued.

Rana Zafar Yasin and Khaliqdad Waraich are contesting for the seat of president while Sadia Huma Sheikh and Samina Awan are contesting for vice president while Zameer Hussain Shirazi, Malik Ali Raza Awan and Farrukh Javed Cheema are candidates for the seat of general secretary.

A total of 2,200 lawyers of the DBA Sargodha will cast their vote in the elections while allarrangements for conducting election smoothly had also been completed, he added.