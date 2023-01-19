UrduPoint.com

Elections Of Presiding Officers At Tehsil Councils In Dera, Tank, South Waziristan On Jan 25

Sumaira FH Published January 19, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Elections of presiding officers at Tehsil councils in Dera, Tank, South Waziristan on Jan 25

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :Like other districts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will hold elections of presiding officers of city/tehsil councils in three southern districts of the province including Dera Ismail Khan, Tank and South Waziristan on January 25.

All members of the councils or electoral colleges have been asked to elect presiding officers for their respective councils on the said date.

The Election Commissioners of the three districts say in seperate notifications that the ECP had already appointed ROs for the conduct of polling to seat of presiding officers at city/thesil councils including six in Dera Ismail Khan, three in South Waziristan and two in Tank.

In Dera Ismail Khan, city and Tehsil councils are Dera Ismail Khan city, Pharpur, Kulachi, Daraban, Prova and Darazinda while those of Tank district include Tank city and Jandola.

Similarly polling would also be held at three Teshil councils of South Waziristan which include Wana, Ladha and Sarokai.

According to notifications nomination forms could be obtained from the offices of ROs concerned, which could be submitted on 25th January 2023 till 1:00pm.

It also informed that scrutiny of the nomination papers would be held on the same day. About the mode of the election, it explained that polling would be held through open division on 25th January 2023 from 2:00pm to 5:00pm.

The member of the said council should enter the name of the candidate of his choice in the register and the RO should declare the candidate who gets more votes as returned.

The returning candidate would take oath from the concerned RO on the same day.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan South Waziristan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Election Commission Of Pakistan Dera Ismail Khan Same Tank Wana January From Nomination Papers

Recent Stories

Sara Ali Khan wraps up her association with The Co ..

Sara Ali Khan wraps up her association with The Collective

1 hour ago
 PSL eighth edition: PCB to hold deliberations toda ..

PSL eighth edition: PCB to hold deliberations today

2 hours ago
 ECP notifies Imran Khan as winner on seven seats

ECP notifies Imran Khan as winner on seven seats

2 hours ago
 Pakistan calls upon Iran to ensure investigation i ..

Pakistan calls upon Iran to ensure investigation into cross border terrorist att ..

3 hours ago
 NDMA Held an Interactive Session with Humanitarian ..

NDMA Held an Interactive Session with Humanitarian Partners

3 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Addresses the 3rd Edition of ..

OIC Secretary-General Addresses the 3rd Edition of the African Conference for th ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.