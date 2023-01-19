Elections of presiding officers at Tehsil councils in Dera, Tank, South Waziristan on Jan 25

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :Like other districts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will hold elections of presiding officers of city/tehsil councils in three southern districts of the province including Dera Ismail Khan, Tank and South Waziristan on January 25.

All members of the councils or electoral colleges have been asked to elect presiding officers for their respective councils on the said date.

The Election Commissioners of the three districts say in seperate notifications that the ECP had already appointed ROs for the conduct of polling to seat of presiding officers at city/thesil councils including six in Dera Ismail Khan, three in South Waziristan and two in Tank.

In Dera Ismail Khan, city and Tehsil councils are Dera Ismail Khan city, Pharpur, Kulachi, Daraban, Prova and Darazinda while those of Tank district include Tank city and Jandola.

Similarly polling would also be held at three Teshil councils of South Waziristan which include Wana, Ladha and Sarokai.

According to notifications nomination forms could be obtained from the offices of ROs concerned, which could be submitted on 25th January 2023 till 1:00pm.

It also informed that scrutiny of the nomination papers would be held on the same day. About the mode of the election, it explained that polling would be held through open division on 25th January 2023 from 2:00pm to 5:00pm.

The member of the said council should enter the name of the candidate of his choice in the register and the RO should declare the candidate who gets more votes as returned.

The returning candidate would take oath from the concerned RO on the same day.