Elections of student councils in govt schools of Punjab conclude

The elections of student councils in all government schools across the Punjab province have concluded successfully

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) The elections of student councils in all government schools across the Punjab province have concluded successfully.

More than 3.5 million students actively participated in these elections, marking a historic milestone in student engagement and leadership development initiatives.

Conducted in over 15 thousand girls and boys middle and secondary schools, these elections signify a concerted effort towards fostering leadership skills among students.

Dr. Ehtsham Anwar, Secretary Schools, extended his heartfelt congratulations to the head teachers for their exemplary arrangements and ensuring the smooth conduct of elections in every government school of the province.

He emphasized the pivotal role of student councils in rejuvenating co-curricular activities within government schools, aiming to enrich the overall educational experience.

He underscored the annual recurrence of these elections, highlighting the structured approach towards selecting students based on academic merit for key positions such as President, Vice President, General Secretary, and Finance Secretary.

Moreover, these elected student leaders will actively contribute to addressing the issue of absenteeism, ensuring that every child has access to quality education.

Dr. Ehtsham Anwar outlined the comprehensive support and guidance provided to student council members, including training in decision-making, counseling, and administrative responsibilities, preparing them for future leadership roles.