Elections Of Various Senate Bodies Were Held

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 08:39 PM

The elections for the new Chairmen and Chairpersons of various Standing and Functional Committees of the Senate Secretariat were held at the Parliament House on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :The elections for the new Chairmen and Chairpersons of various Standing and Functional Committees of the Senate Secretariat were held at the Parliament House on Wednesday.

As per the outcomes of the elections, Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed was elected as the Chairman of the Standing Committee on Defence, Senator Sherry Rehman was elected as the Chairperson of the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, Senator Syed Faisal Ali Subzwari was elected as the Chairman of the Standing Committee on Industries and Production, Senator Manzoor Ahmed Kakar as the Chairman of the Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource, Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmed as the Chairman of the Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat, Senator Syed Ali Zafar was elected as the Chairman of the Standing Committee on Law and Justice, Senator Faisal Javed was elected as the Chairman on the Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting, Senator Muhammad Abdul Qadir was elected as the Chairman of the Standing Committee on Petroleum, Senator Saifullah Abro was elected as the Chairman of the Standing Committee on Power, Senator Taj Haider as the Chairman of the Standing Committee on Parliamentary Affairs, Senator Farooq Hamid Naek as the Chairman of the Committee on Delegated Legislation, Senator Mushtaq Ahmed was elected as the Chairman of the Functional Committee on Devolution and Senator Kamil Ali Agha was elected as the Chairman of the Functional Committee on Government Assurance.

The Chairmen and the Chairperson of the Senate Standing and Functional Committees were elected unanimously, under Rule 184 (1) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in the Senate, 2012, by the members of the committee under Rule 175 (1).

Dr Shehzad Waseem, Leader of the House in Senate, Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani, Leader of the Opposition in the Senate, along with other Parliamentarians, Secretary Senate Mohammad Qasim Samad Khan and high ranking officials of the Senate participated in the elections.

The newly elected Chairmen and Chairperson of the committees thanked the members of the committees to show their confidence in them. The members of the committee along with all the participants congratulated the newly elected chairmen and chairperson on their unanimous election and assured their full support and co-operation to work collectively for the smooth running of the affairs of the committees.

