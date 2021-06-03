UrduPoint.com
Elections Of Various Standing Body Of Senate Held

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 06:40 PM

Elections of various standing body of Senate held

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Elections for the Chairmanship of the Standing Committees were held under the relevant rules of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in the Senate , 2012 here at the Parliament House, on Thursday.

Senator Mian Raza Rabbani has been unanimously elected as the Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination.

Senator Ejaz Ahmed Chaudhary has been unanimously elected as the Chairperson of the Senate Standing Committee on Narcotics.

Senator Kauda Babar has been unanimously elected as the Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunications.

Senator Seemee Ezdi has been unanimously elected as the Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Climate Change.

Senator Dilawar Khan has been unanimously elected as the Chairman of the Standing Committee on Defence Production.

Senator Irfan-ul-Haq Siddiqui has been unanimously elected as the Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Federal education, Professional Training, National Heritage and Culture Senator Haji Hidayatullah Khan has been unanimously elected as the Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Housing and Works.

Senator Prof. Sajid Mir has been unanimously elected as the Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Senator Naseebullah Bazai has been unanimously elected as the Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Proverty Alleviation and Social Safety.

Senator Muhammad Hamayun Mohmand has been unanimously elected as the Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination.

Senator Molana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri has been unanimously elected as the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony.

Senator Shammim Afridihas been unanimously elected as the Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Privatisation.

Senator Muhammad Qasim has been unanimously elected as the Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Railways.

Senator Hilal ur Rehman has been unanimously elected as the Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on States and Frontier.

Leader of the House in the Senate, Dr Shehzad Waseem, Leader of the Opposition, Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani, Parliamentarians and other high ranking officials of the Senate also participated in the elections.

