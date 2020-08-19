UrduPoint.com
Elections On HCSTSI Executive Committee Seats To Be Held On September 8

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 04:40 PM

Elections on HCSTSI executive committee seats to be held on September 8

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :The Secretary General Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry has informed that election on eight vacant seats of the executive committee of the chamber will be conducted on September 8, 2020.

According to announcement here on Wednesday, he informed that after completion of tenure, eight members of the executive committee will be retired on September 30, 2020 and the filling of vacant seats through elections prior to retirement of these members is constitutional obligation.

He further informed that a total of 17 candidates had filed nomination papers to contest election on these eight seats of executive committee and three member election commission headed by Nabil Ahmed Siddiqui with Muhammad Asghar Khan Khilji and Shaikh Shoukat Ali as its members had found the nomination papers of the candidates valid.

Those who filed nomination papers included Muhammad Idrees Memon, Choudhry Muhammad Aslam, Saleemuddin Qureshi, Rana Ghulam Rasool, Muhammad Altaf Memon, Vishnu Mal, Muhammad Nadeem, Muhammad Naim Shaikh, Shafqatullah Memon, Muhammad IqbalArbiani, Shaikh Ahmed Hussain, Muhammad Farhan Iqbal, Naaru Mal, Waseem Ahmed Qureshi, Dr. Muhammad Yousuf, Javed Hussain Qureshi and Suhail Ahmed Qureshi.

