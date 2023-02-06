UrduPoint.com

Elections Only Way To Steer Country Out Of Economic Crisis: Senior Leader Of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Qureshi

Muhammad Irfan Published February 06, 2023 | 11:32 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :Senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Qureshi has said the only way for the prosperity and development of the country was to hold general elections on an immediate basis and hand over the power to the elected representatives.

In a statement issued here on Monday, Qureshi said the economic situation of the country was "bad" and all the stakeholders should go for the elections.

