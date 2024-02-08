Open Menu

Elections Peacefully Conducted Across Sindh

Umer Jamshaid Published February 08, 2024 | 11:34 PM

Elections peacefully conducted across Sindh

The Election Commission of Pakistan and the Caretaker Government have successfully conducted general election-24 across Sindh with strict security arrangements

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan and the Caretaker Government have successfully conducted general election-24 across Sindh with strict security arrangements.

The polling for 61 National Assembly and 130 Sindh Assembly seats was held amid strict security measures and no untoward incident was reported from any part of the province.

The Provincial Election Commissioner Sharifullah and Joint Election Commissioner Nazar Abass congratulated the people of Sindh on successful conduct of polling process.

A large number of voters came out of their houses and exercised their right of vote and elected representatives of their choice.

The polling staff after completion of vote cast, started counting of the votes and issued results on Form 45 from polling stations and record was dispatched to the concerned Returning officer's offices from where complete result of the Constituencies will be announced.

Earlier, Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister, Governor and other prominent personalities visited Command and Control centre and reviewed polling process and expressed their satisfaction over peaceful conduct of polling process.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Sindh Pakistan National Assembly Chief Minister Governor Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote From Government

Recent Stories

Russia says 100 POWs returned in swap with Ukraine

Russia says 100 POWs returned in swap with Ukraine

4 minutes ago
 PEC directs action against Qadir Mandokhel for int ..

PEC directs action against Qadir Mandokhel for interfering secrecy of voting

4 minutes ago
 Ukraine army chief Zaluzhny removed from post

Ukraine army chief Zaluzhny removed from post

18 minutes ago
 U.S. stock markets hover near record highs on posi ..

U.S. stock markets hover near record highs on positive earings

19 minutes ago
 Golf: Qatar Masters scores

Golf: Qatar Masters scores

18 minutes ago
 Commissioner inspects security arrangements at pol ..

Commissioner inspects security arrangements at polling stations

34 minutes ago
Pakistan's envoy condoles Namibian President's dea ..

Pakistan's envoy condoles Namibian President's death

43 minutes ago
 Aid groups voice concern over alarming situation e ..

Aid groups voice concern over alarming situation erupts in DR Congo

42 minutes ago
 Bolsonaro to surrender passport as Brazil probes ' ..

Bolsonaro to surrender passport as Brazil probes 'coup'

42 minutes ago
 ICC U19 World Cup: Australia win low-scoring semif ..

ICC U19 World Cup: Australia win low-scoring semifinal against spirited Pakistan

42 minutes ago
 UEFA president Ceferin won't seek re-election in 2 ..

UEFA president Ceferin won't seek re-election in 2027

42 minutes ago
 Israel bombs Gaza's crowded Rafah city as battlefr ..

Israel bombs Gaza's crowded Rafah city as battlefront nears

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan