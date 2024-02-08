Elections Peacefully Conducted Across Sindh
Umer Jamshaid Published February 08, 2024 | 11:34 PM
The Election Commission of Pakistan and the Caretaker Government have successfully conducted general election-24 across Sindh with strict security arrangements
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) The polling for 61 National Assembly and 130 Sindh Assembly seats was held amid strict security measures and no untoward incident was reported from any part of the province.
The polling for 61 National Assembly and 130 Sindh Assembly seats was held amid strict security measures and no untoward incident was reported from any part of the province.
The Provincial Election Commissioner Sharifullah and Joint Election Commissioner Nazar Abass congratulated the people of Sindh on successful conduct of polling process.
A large number of voters came out of their houses and exercised their right of vote and elected representatives of their choice.
The polling staff after completion of vote cast, started counting of the votes and issued results on Form 45 from polling stations and record was dispatched to the concerned Returning officer's offices from where complete result of the Constituencies will be announced.
Earlier, Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister, Governor and other prominent personalities visited Command and Control centre and reviewed polling process and expressed their satisfaction over peaceful conduct of polling process.
