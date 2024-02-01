Elections: PML-N Holds Corner Meetings In Bahawalpur
Muhammad Irfan Published February 01, 2024 | 11:50 AM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) The candidates of Pakistan Muslim League-N for NA-168 and PP-254 have addressed several corner meetings in different areas of Bahawalpur city.
PML-N candidate for NA-168, Malik Iqbal Channar and for PP-254, Rana Tariq visited several areas of the city and addressed corner meetings in connection with their election campaign.
The PML-N candidates visited the areas to appeal voters to vote for them including Trust Colony, Basti Khawaja, UC-21, Gulshan Hashmia, UC 01, UC, 14, UC 18, Quaid-e-Azam Colony, Tahli Mahalla, Hashmi Garden, Basti Kharral, Model Town A, Chah Kumhari Wala, Basti Mooraan, Shikarpuri Gate and others.
Addressing the corner meetings, they said that it was PML-N government which made Pakistan, an industrial country.
They claimed that only PML-N could strengthen the national economy through its dynamic policies.
