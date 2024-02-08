Open Menu

Elections: Polling Starts In Bahawalpur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 08, 2024 | 08:41 AM

Elections: Polling starts in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) The polling for the general elections 2024 has started in all the National Assembly and Punjab Assembly seats in Bahawalpur districts here on Thursday.

According to the APP scribe, the polling started at 8 a.m. and would continue till 5 p.m.

Official sources in the local Election Commission said that around 1601 polling stations had been established across Bahawalpur.

“Out of them, 79 polling stations come under category “A”, 370 under category “B” and 1,152 under category “C”,” they said.

Official sources in the district police said that around 4,000 and 3,000 volunteers had been deployed for election duty in Bahawalpur district.

“4,000 police personnel and 3,000 volunteers have been deployed in and outside polling stations to maintain law and order during the polling process,” said a police spokesman for Bahawalpur police.

Related Topics

Election National Assembly Police Law And Order Election Commission Of Pakistan Bahawalpur All Punjab Assembly P

Recent Stories

Pakistan goes to elections today amid numerous cha ..

Pakistan goes to elections today amid numerous challenges

8 hours ago
 SCO revolutionizes information technology in Azad ..

SCO revolutionizes information technology in Azad Jammu and Kashmir

9 hours ago
 After deadly fire, Chile mourns ex-president Piner ..

After deadly fire, Chile mourns ex-president Pinera

9 hours ago
 January 2024 was warmest on record in Spain

January 2024 was warmest on record in Spain

9 hours ago
 ECP to ensure peaceful & transparent polls: Solang ..

ECP to ensure peaceful & transparent polls: Solangi

9 hours ago
 Rawalpindi all set for Feb 8 polls

Rawalpindi all set for Feb 8 polls

9 hours ago
Commonwealth observer condemns terrorist attacks i ..

Commonwealth observer condemns terrorist attacks in Pakistan in run-up to polls

9 hours ago
 Stock markets mixed as investors digest corporate ..

Stock markets mixed as investors digest corporate results

9 hours ago
 UN chief slams two 'horrific' explosions in Pishin ..

UN chief slams two 'horrific' explosions in Pishin, Qila Saifullah on polls' eve

9 hours ago
 Chile's biggest botanical garden like 'smoker's lu ..

Chile's biggest botanical garden like 'smoker's lung' after wildfire

9 hours ago
 8 prisoners in Central Jail Mirpurkhas to use righ ..

8 prisoners in Central Jail Mirpurkhas to use right to vote

9 hours ago
 ECNEC approves 'Greater Thal Canal (Phase II) proj ..

ECNEC approves 'Greater Thal Canal (Phase II) project

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan