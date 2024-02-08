Elections: Polling Starts In Bahawalpur
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 08, 2024 | 08:41 AM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) The polling for the general elections 2024 has started in all the National Assembly and Punjab Assembly seats in Bahawalpur districts here on Thursday.
According to the APP scribe, the polling started at 8 a.m. and would continue till 5 p.m.
Official sources in the local Election Commission said that around 1601 polling stations had been established across Bahawalpur.
“Out of them, 79 polling stations come under category “A”, 370 under category “B” and 1,152 under category “C”,” they said.
Official sources in the district police said that around 4,000 and 3,000 volunteers had been deployed for election duty in Bahawalpur district.
“4,000 police personnel and 3,000 volunteers have been deployed in and outside polling stations to maintain law and order during the polling process,” said a police spokesman for Bahawalpur police.
Recent Stories
Pakistan goes to elections today amid numerous challenges
SCO revolutionizes information technology in Azad Jammu and Kashmir
After deadly fire, Chile mourns ex-president Pinera
January 2024 was warmest on record in Spain
ECP to ensure peaceful & transparent polls: Solangi
Rawalpindi all set for Feb 8 polls
Commonwealth observer condemns terrorist attacks in Pakistan in run-up to polls
Stock markets mixed as investors digest corporate results
UN chief slams two 'horrific' explosions in Pishin, Qila Saifullah on polls' eve
Chile's biggest botanical garden like 'smoker's lung' after wildfire
8 prisoners in Central Jail Mirpurkhas to use right to vote
ECNEC approves 'Greater Thal Canal (Phase II) project
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Polling starts across country for General Election 20244 minutes ago
-
Polling starts with low turnout4 minutes ago
-
Elections 2024: Polling process commences amid tight security arrangements4 minutes ago
-
Polling for general elections 2024 begins in Lahore5 minutes ago
-
Polling for general elections 2024 begins in Lahore25 minutes ago
-
Polling of votes for General Eection 2024 starts in KP35 minutes ago
-
Pakistan goes to elections today amid numerous challenges8 hours ago
-
Four ex-PMs, a President various party leaders contesting in general elections9 hours ago
-
ECP to ensure peaceful & transparent polls: Solangi9 hours ago
-
Rawalpindi all set for Feb 8 polls9 hours ago
-
Commonwealth observer condemns terrorist attacks in Pakistan in run-up to polls9 hours ago
-
8 prisoners in Central Jail Mirpurkhas to use right to vote9 hours ago