Elections: Polling starts in Bahawalpur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) The polling for the general elections 2024 has started in all the National Assembly and Punjab Assembly seats in Bahawalpur districts here on Thursday.

According to the APP scribe, the polling started at 8 a.m. and would continue till 5 p.m.

Official sources in the local Election Commission said that around 1601 polling stations had been established across Bahawalpur.

“Out of them, 79 polling stations come under category “A”, 370 under category “B” and 1,152 under category “C”,” they said.

Official sources in the district police said that around 4,000 and 3,000 volunteers had been deployed for election duty in Bahawalpur district.

“4,000 police personnel and 3,000 volunteers have been deployed in and outside polling stations to maintain law and order during the polling process,” said a police spokesman for Bahawalpur police.