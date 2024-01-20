(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) The upcoming elections in NA-83 and NA-85 Constituencies have been postponed due to the passing away of an independent candidate Sadiq Ali.

The candidate who passed away on Monday, January 15, was vying for the NA-83 Sargodha-II constituency with a sheep as his election symbol and simultaneously contested as an independent candidate in the NA-85 Sargodha- IV constituency.

The postponement of elections in both constituencies has been notified.