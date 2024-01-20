Elections Postponed In NA-83, NA 85 Due To Independent Candidate's Death
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 20, 2024 | 01:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) The upcoming elections in NA-83 and NA-85 Constituencies have been postponed due to the passing away of an independent candidate Sadiq Ali.
The candidate who passed away on Monday, January 15, was vying for the NA-83 Sargodha-II constituency with a sheep as his election symbol and simultaneously contested as an independent candidate in the NA-85 Sargodha- IV constituency.
The postponement of elections in both constituencies has been notified.
Recent Stories
Bowlers impress at all three venues in fourth round of National Women's T20
PCB introduces retainers for Women Panel of Umpires
Lion may hide again to see public passion, Bilawal sarcastically targets Nawaz
China's economic resilience in 2023
NSC, caretaker cabinet due today amid Pakistan and Iran tensions
Cheezious Unveils New Corporate Headquarters in Islamabad, Reinforcing Commitmen ..
Cipher Case: Govt challenges IHC decision before SC against Imran Khan’s trial
Pakistan has no interest or desire in escalating tension with Iran: Caretaker FM
Punjab Government's e-Stamping Initiative Surpasses Rs 351 Billion in Revenue Co ..
Vivo Y27s: A Visual Symphony and Design Marvel
Infinix Shines as the Most Innovative Mobile Phone Brand at CES 2024
UN Chief urges Pakistan, Iran to de-escalate & resolve all issues peacefully
More Stories From Pakistan
-
BISE Hyderabad announces results of oriental languages examinations33 minutes ago
-
Commissioner, senior ECP officers hold meeting to review election arrangements1 hour ago
-
NDMA rings alarm bells over degraded air quality due to hazardous ratio of pollutants2 hours ago
-
ECP monitoring teams impose over Rs 120,000 fines for election code violations2 hours ago
-
Maryam urges youth to vote for PML N in elections2 hours ago
-
Jamali visits Nasirabad District Jail, inspects facilities2 hours ago
-
Diplomats engage to normalise Pak-Iran relations2 hours ago
-
IHC disposes of plea regarding security of Baloch protesters2 hours ago
-
Court testifies witness in toshakhana reference against ex-chairman PTI2 hours ago
-
Bike, Cycling rallies from Karachi to heritage sites on Jan 212 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Iran should address each other's security concerns: NSC2 hours ago
-
Iran fully committed to territorial integrity of Pakistan: Ambassador Moghadam2 hours ago