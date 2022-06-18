UrduPoint.com

Elections Preparations Underway

Umer Jamshaid Published June 18, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Elections preparations underway

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2022 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was working on war-footings to finalize election related arrangements in the division.

Talking to the media here on Saturday, a spokesperson for the ECP said that voters lists after proper verification would be sent to Printing Press of Pakistan Corporation (PPPC) from July 26, 2022 for publication.

He said the process would continue till August 24.

The ECP was working with brisk pace to complete the process timely.

