Election's Results Reflect People's Confidence In PM's Leadership

Faizan Hashmi Published April 01, 2022 | 03:01 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had gained a clear lead in the second phase of local bodies' elections which reflected people's confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

In a statement issued here on Friday, the CM's special assistant said today was a historic day and the results showed that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa still belonged to the PTI.

He also paid tribute to the administration, police and rescue 1122 for the excellent arrangements for the second phase of the local bodies' elections.

He also appreciated Chief Minister Mahmood Khan for fulfilling his promise to hold free and transparent elections in a peaceful manner.

He also said that credit went to the PTI that local bodies' elections were also held in the merged districts.

He said that local governments' role was imperative and played an effective role in resolving masses' problems at their doorstep. Barrister Saif congratulated party officials and workers on historic victory.

