Elections scheduled o be held this year in Nov, says Khawaja Asif

Islamabad: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 8th, 2023) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that general elections are scheduled for November.

However, he acknowledged the potential for a delay of one to two months in exceptional circumstances.

He emphasized that any delay wouldn't exceed two months.

He also stated that the National Assembly would be dissolved by August 9, leading to elections within 90 days as per the constitutional requirement.

Khawaja Asif asserted that the electoral process wouldn't necessitate new delimitation.

He also echoed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's assertion that PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif would return before the elections.

Khawaja Asif criticized the PTI, claiming it led the nation into a political and economic crisis akin to two decades prior. He cited the UK's political changes as an example of democracy's essential aspect: change in leadership. The elections must occur within 60 days of National Assembly dissolution or within 90 days if early dissolution by the prime minister occurs.