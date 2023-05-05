UrduPoint.com

'Elections Should Be Held In Oct 2023': Khurram Dastagir

Muhammad Irfan Published May 05, 2023 | 12:30 PM

'Elections should be held in Oct 2023': Khurram Dastagir

ISLAMABAD, May 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Federal Minister for Power Khurram Dastagir Khan on Friday said the election should take place at its scheduled time in October 2023, neither earlier nor later.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that Imran Khan's popularity was limited to social media.

He also remarked that in terms of negotiations with PTI, he believed that it was pointless to negotiate with a person who lacked credibility, as Imran Khan was prone to making decisions but then reversing them due to his indecisive mindset.

As for the demand for elections within 90 days, Khurram questioned why this requirement applied solely to the Punjab province.

