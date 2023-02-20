UrduPoint.com

Elections Should Be Held In October Simultaneously; Minister For Interior Rana Sanaullah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 20, 2023 | 11:44 PM

Elections should be held in October simultaneously; Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah

Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Monday said that Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), is responsible to conduct transparent elections in all parts of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Monday said that Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), is responsible to conduct transparent elections in all parts of the country.

The Chief Election Commissioner should take this responsibility to hold free and fair elections in national assembly (NA), and provincial assembly (PA), he said while talking to a private television channel.

Care-taker set up, he said would make the arrangements for national and provincial assembly elections, he added. As per the current economic situation, he said ECP should conduct both the elections in October to save time and money.

Rana Sanaullah said that delaying tactics had been used by the Chairman of PTI to get relief in law suits regarding Tosha Khana and money laundering.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Election Commissioner National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Election Commission Of Pakistan Provincial Assembly Rana SanaUllah Money October TV All

Recent Stories

Antakya-Iskenderun Highway in Turkey Damaged After ..

Antakya-Iskenderun Highway in Turkey Damaged After New Earthquakes - Source

1 minute ago
 President has no jurisdiction to announce date for ..

President has no jurisdiction to announce date for provincial assemblies' electi ..

1 minute ago
 Pakistan has capacity to become emerging economy: ..

Pakistan has capacity to become emerging economy: Minister for Foreign Affairs B ..

1 minute ago
 &#039;Sharjah Innovates&#039; features four Khor F ..

&#039;Sharjah Innovates&#039; features four Khor Fakkan initiatives

15 minutes ago
 Russia Calls Israeli Settlement Plans in Palestine ..

Russia Calls Israeli Settlement Plans in Palestine, Golan Heights 'Annexation' a ..

6 minutes ago
 NA witnesses introduction of 'Minority Commission ..

NA witnesses introduction of 'Minority Commission Bill'

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.