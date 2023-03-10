Elections should be held under caretaker setups constituted across country: Rana Ihsan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :Coordinator to Prime Minister on Commerce and Industries Rana Ihsaan Afzal Khan on Friday reiterated the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's stand that elections across Pakistan could only be held once the caretaker governments were formed across Pakistan, adding that otherwise, it would spur controversies as no one would accept the results.

The statement is reminiscent of the view upheld by Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, who on Wednesday, in a press conference stated that by adopting a holistic reading of Article 224 of the Constitution, it stipulated that caretaker governments across the country were imperative for general elections to take place.

This, he said, was currently impossible as only in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa the caretaker governments were constituted, leaving Sindh and Balochistan with political governments.

Meanwhile, talking to a private news channel, Rana Ihsan said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was raising suspicions in the mind of the people that the PML(N) was delaying polls deliberately out of the fear that the former would win the elections.

"Perception against the Federal government that it was deliberately delaying elections was not right," he asserted. He also urged for political consensus, which he said was needed, also stressing dialogue to steer the country out of the crises.