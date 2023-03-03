UrduPoint.com

Elections Should Be Held Under The New Census: Ahsan Iqbal

Muhammad Irfan Published March 03, 2023 | 11:30 PM

Elections should be held under the new census: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, Mar 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :Federal Ministry for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Friday said that the elections should be held under the new census while highlighting October 2023 as a suitable time for polls.

Talking to the private news channel, he said that according to the constitution, elections were held on Constituencies so there should be census first.

He said that after the news census, new constituencies would be formed and without it, election would not be transparent.

He questioned that did they (PTI) want to hold elections under circumstances that would create more conflicts and chaos in the country.

Ahsan Iqbal added that Imran khan did not dissolve the KPK and Punjab assembly with good intentions rather he dissolved the assembly to choke the system.

He further said that there was no need for the dissolution of assemblies.

